The summer movie season officially launches with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this weekend. And from the looks of it, summer cinema looks relatively normal. Blockbusters like Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick are set to (hopefully) dazzle on the big screen after significant delays, while streaming services will give theaters a run for their money with equally exciting happenings.
There’s a lot to look forward to as school begins to let out and temperatures soar, but here are ten (or so) movies that should lead to meaningful experiences.
1. Top Gun: Maverick (May 27)
Tom Cruise can produce a quality action film, especially these days with the Mission: Impossible movies. His team-up with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie is a match made in Hollywood heaven. And the word is (according to many early critic reactions) that the long-awaited sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, is one of the most satisfying blockbuster experiences in years. If you caught the trailers, you might have resurfaced that loving feeling for the danger zone. The icing on the cake? The aerial footage is the real deal, putting the actors and filmmakers in the cockpit to take our breaths away.
2. Thor: Love and Thunder (Jul. 8)
Marvel movies have a formula: A title character has three solo outings, appears in a few assemblies, and ducks out. However, nobody told Chris Hemsworth, who’s back for an unprecedented fourth Thor movie. But to be fair, Hemsworth got the short end of the stick with his trilogy. Marvel only captured lightning in a bottle when Taika Waititi directed the third entry, Ragnarok. Now that roster of talent is back for Love and Thunder to rock our socks off with action and superhero makeovers. Natalie Portman will be reprising her role, and Christian Bale will be playing a god-killing villain. Oh, and Russell Crowe may be portraying Zeus. *boom*clap*
3. Cha Cha Real Smooth (Jun. 17)
Ah, yes, the film that charmed audiences (including myself) at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Dallas native Cooper Raiff is a winning talent behind the camera and in front of it. (His debut, S#!%house, was my favorite film of 2020.) This wonderful little drama ought to really get some serious attention. It showcases strong performances from Raiff, Dakota Johnson, and Leslie Mann, and it’s such a thoughtful and well-rendered work (about a Bar Mitzvah party host who strikes up a friendship with a mother and her autistic daughter). It’s so great, and you're sure to love it.
4. Jurassic World Dominion (Jun. 10)
Whether you have relished the new wave of Jurassic World movies or cling to the original Jurassic Park (like me), you’ll want to see this dino-mite-looking grand finale. Casts collide as director Colin Trevorrow unites reboot stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard with the holy trinity (Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum). Now, with the island long destroyed, dinosaurs are all across the globe, challenging humankind’s claim to the planet. Can we coexist, or are we doomed for extinction? Is this some quiet prequel to The Flintstones? As long as we capture some of the original’s wonder and thrills, honestly, who cares?
5. Bullet Train (Jul. 29)
For a while there, Brad Pitt mainly was doing serious roles. But now he seems to be having some fun again. (Pitt was the best part of The Lost City.) In Bullet Train, the handsome Oscar winner brings that kinetic, John Wick energy aboard a funny, violent thriller. Imagine an accumulation of Mad Max: Fury Road, The Raid, and Atomic Blonde. Assassins facing off in a speeding bullet train seems like an outrageous blast. Pitt is doing his own stunts, and director David Leith (John Wick, Deadpool 2) is calling the shots. This one is going to run many miles in our minds.
6. The Sea Beast (Jul. 8)
I am more excited about this tale than any other animated feature releasing this year. (Although, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio will be exceptional in the fall season.) The animation style, creature designs, diverse cast, and grand sense of adventure will amount to a memorable time set on the high seas. Something tells me there will be some good conversations within, too, about understanding aquatic life. So, get ready to fire this family affair up on your Netflix midsummer.
7. Nope (Jul. 22)
Jordan Peele has quickly established himself as a storyteller of terrifying, widely resonant horror films. Although I wasn’t the biggest fan of his previous film, Us, I recognize its beauty and complexity – and there’s no reason to think his third go will break from being an intellectually-stimulating terror. Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as horse trainers whose rural ranch is shaken by a strange event. What does it all mean? No idea. But the horses are spooked, and it’s all pointing toward the skies. Aliens? Maybe. But join me in saying, “Hell yes,” to Nope
8. Bodies Bodies Bodies (Aug. 5
Besides the Kardashians, those who can’t seem to get enough of Pete Davidson better prepare themselves for this A24 horror movie. It revolves around a party game that turns deadly. Simple, smart, and effective. It premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March, and the crowd ate it up. So, expect a biting social satire with a body count. Bodies Bodies Bodies stars Davidson, The Hate U Give’s Amanda Stenberg, Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova, Shiva Baby’s Rachel Sennott, and Lee Pace, to name a few. [Cue that Drowning Pool song.]
9. Lightyear (Jun. 17)
This movie’s trailer cracks my child up every time we see it. (That robotic cat is going to be the new Baby Yoda.) But in Lightyear, Pixar removes the toy element of Buzz to tell the story of the real man who inspired the action figure – or rather the action hero that inspired the toy? Apparently, Lightyear is the movie Toy Story’s Andy popped into his VCR as a kid. If they bookend this by showing Andy playing and ejecting the movie while palling around with the ol’ gang, that’s going to take the sweetness to infinity and beyond. Chris Evans is voicing the Space Ranger, and he’s facing aggressive extraterrestrials with a chatty robo-cat. C’mon
10. Crimes of the Future (Jun. 10)
OK. This one will probably be the most upsetting movie of the whole year. Watch the trailer, and you’ll see what I mean. The marriage between pain and pleasure here will put your stomach in knots and grind your teeth down to the gums. That’s David Cronenberg for you. He’s been making feel-not-so-good movies his whole career (i.e., 1996’s Crash and 1986’s The Fly), yet they stay with you forever and have tons to say about the dark corners of our minds. Stars Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, and Léa Seydoux see something in this, and it just may require barf bags. Challenge accepted.
Keep these on your radar, too:
The Innocents (May 13), Facing Nolan (May 20), Men (May 20), The Phantom of the Open (Jun. 3), Official Competition (Jun. 17), Spiderhead (Jun. 17), Flux Gourmet (Jun. 24), Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Jun. 24), Persuasion (Jul. 15), and The Gray Man (Jul. 22).