FRISCO — The Cowboys’ rushing game is leaking oil headed into the postseason. After 11 consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards, the Cowboys gained 151 in the final two games of the regular season.
Ezekiel Elliott averaged 1.74 yards per attempt the last two games, and Tony Pollard, after rushing for 75 yards on 19 carries in an overtime loss at Jacksonville, has battled through a thigh injury. Pollard rushed for just 38 yards in the last two games that he’s played.
One man who knows something about rushing, Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, said the Cowboys need to put the pads on.
That will be the case Friday when the team is expected to have a padded practice at The Star in preparation for Monday’s NFC wild card game at Tampa.
"At this stage of the year you have to," Smith said in an interview Thursday. "I don't know if they have the ability to put on the uniforms in the practice and put on the shoulder pads. But that's what I would have them doing.
“I will have them put their uniforms on, we’re gonna practice. We’re gonna do some inside runs, I’m gonna toughen y’all up this week, and I want you to be focused, I want you to be committed. I want you to be aggressive, and that’s the way we’re gonna practice all week long.”
The Cowboys have an objective to run the ball at least 30 times a game, if possible. That occurred 11 times out of 17 regular-season games.
Smith, who played with the Cowboys for 13 seasons, believes that number should be higher.
“It’s absolutely paramount because going to Tampa Bay, you’re gonna be outdoors, the weather should be perfect but you never know if it’s rainy, you have to be ready to run the rock,” he said. “And they say 30, I say more than 30.
“I say 35, give Zeke and Pollard an opportunity to test the ball between 30-35 times and you keep Dak [Prescott] in the 35 to 40 passing range. Quit trying to run 100 plays ... run 75 effective plays per game and see where you end up at.”
