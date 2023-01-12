FRISCO — The Cowboys’ rushing game is leaking oil headed into the postseason. After 11 consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards, the Cowboys gained 151 in the final two games of the regular season.

Ezekiel Elliott averaged 1.74 yards per attempt the last two games, and Tony Pollard, after rushing for 75 yards on 19 carries in an overtime loss at Jacksonville, has battled through a thigh injury. Pollard rushed for just 38 yards in the last two games that he’s played.

