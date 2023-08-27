Training for a worst-case scenario
Greg Vecchi, left, the training coordinator for SafeDefend, has a police officer from Independence, Mo., help train North Texas Collegiate Academy Staff on active shooter response during a session at Zera Coffee in Denton on Aug. 3. Charter schools like North Texas Collegiate Academy and private schools aren’t required by state law to have an armed official, but such schools are also working to prevent campus violence.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

Starting Friday, all Texas public schools are supposed to have an armed security officer on each campus to comply with House Bill 3, a sweeping school safety law passed in response to the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The new law requires a number of changes for public education officials in the state and at local districts. Chief among them is the new requirement to have an armed security officer on every Texas public school campus.

