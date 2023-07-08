In the end, it was a mirage. Just over half of students who graduated from four-year public universities in Texas stood to have up to $20,000 in student debt forgiven by the Biden administration.
The much-debated program — which the Supreme Court struck down last month — would have offered the cancellation of up to $20,000 to students who received Pell Grants to attend college. The program could have brought economic relief to 1.4 billion Texans.
Those Texans will either continue to default on their debt or resume repayment of their loans in October.
Graduates earning $125,000 or less would have seen $20,000 in student loan debt erased from their education bill if they used the federal grants to pay for it. Those who did not use those federal grants would have $10,000 forgiven from their student loan debt. The loan forgiveness would have applied to borrowers regardless of whether or not they earned degrees.
Kelly Evans, an alumna of the University of North Texas who now works for the university full-time, said she took on debt as a 19-year-old.
“I graduated over a decade ago with my B.A. and a bit of student loan debt,” Evans said. “Nothing insurmountable, but it’s something that I’ll have to work at for a while to get paid off.”
Evans said that, ideally, she’ll work for the university long enough to qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
“And then it’s more or less all a wash,” Evans said. “I didn’t know what I was getting into at 19 when I took out my first loans. I just got lucky and didn’t come out with hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt. Am I bummed that the proposed loan forgiveness isn’t going to happen? Absolutely. I’m more worried about those who will be far more adversely affected than me.”
Before the Supreme Court struck down the program, which attempted to fund loan cancellation through the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, President Joe Biden’s plan sparked a lot of debate. Critics objected to the plan, saying it would mostly benefit graduates who could more easily pay off their loans. Critics also declared the plan fundamentally unjust because it wouldn’t benefit graduates who had sacrificed to afford college and then had to repay their debts.
Supporters of Biden’s plan insisted that stamping out student debt could stimulate the U.S. economy by giving grads more access to mortgage lending. And with rising costs of housing, health care and more, some economists said Biden’s student debt plan — along with key provisions that were stripped from the Build Back Better plan, such as paid family and medical leave and free community college — could have slowed the declining American birth rate. (Economists are wringing their hands about the falling birth rate because the country’s economic system is predicated on growth of the population, capital and corporate profit.)
Matt Flores, a spokesperson for Texas Woman’s University, said students and grads were to be the chief beneficiaries of the struck-down debt forgiveness plan, but students aren’t alone in gaining something from a lightened debt load.
“It is in a university’s best interest for its graduates to earn their degrees with as little debt as possible,” Flores said. “If too many student borrowers leave college and default on their loans, that can impact the flow of financial aid to a university, which hurts future students.”
In Denton, TWU, UNT and North Central Texas College attract tens of thousands of students with the promise of social mobility. A degree is, for thousands, a ticket into higher earnings and stable careers with a chance for advancement. All three institutions attract first-generation college students whose degrees mean they have greater access to homeownership and more resources to start their own businesses.
“Part of Texas Woman’s core mission is to make a university education accessible and affordable for people of all backgrounds,” Flores said. “That is why we place such great emphasis on scholarships and programs that help students avoid debt. We launched the Zero Tuition Guarantee in 2022 for students who qualify for Pell Grants, and we have other kinds of aid to help students, such as summer housing scholarships to defray costs for living in residence halls. We are among the lowest-cost four-year universities in Texas, and last year more than 43% of our undergraduates earned their degrees with zero student loan debt.”
For college grads like Evans, who look at college as a long-term investment, debt is difficult to avoid.
“I don’t have much patience for those who say, ‘I paid mine off; why should others get theirs forgiven?’” she said. “It’s like people are saying they’re against food pantries because ‘I bought my own groceries — why do they get food for free?’ Circumstances are different for everyone, and many people end up paying their original notes two, three times over, with the end nowhere in sight.”
Evans said she thinks the culture and economy would benefit from freeing up dollars going to loan companies.
“And that doesn’t even scratch the surface of the mental toll that huge debts cause, and the anxiety of whether one can pay the bills — bills that one may not have even understood when they signed for it as a teenager,” she said.
