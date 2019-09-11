In one of the many formalities of government, the Denton ISD school board voted on its new tax rate during Tuesday's regular meeting.
Because of the passage of House Bill 3 — the gargantuan school finance bill signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott — the effective tax rate for homes in the district has dropped 7 cents to $1.47 per $100 property valuation.
While that tax rate previously used in the budget approved by the district months ago, Tuesday evening's vote on the ordinance finalized it.
According to the Denton Central Appraisal District, the average taxable value for a home in DISD is $257,403 for 2019. With the new tax rate, the average homeowner would pay $3,784 in property taxes to the school district in 2019, which is roughly $180 less than they would have paid with the previous tax rate.
State legislators effectively brought down the tax rate for school districts across the state with the passage of HB 3, but an increase in funds to districts through other means will create a net increase in funding for most districts.
Much of that increase is predestined for certain areas, chiefly the mandatory raises to teachers, counselors, nurses and librarians.