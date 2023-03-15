UNT Frisco Landing
Buy Now

A small seating area is just inside a first floor entrance at UNT Frisco Landing, the newest facility in the UNT system. 

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

When University of North Texas officials went looking for the leader of a brand new campus, Frisco Landing, they found their man in the G. Brint Ryan College of Business.

Audhesh Paswan has been part of UNT faculty since 1999. He had been serving as the associate dean of academic affairs in the business college for eight years when he got an email from UNT Provost Michael McPherson asking him to consider leading the newly opened campus in Frisco.

New leadership appointed at Frisco Landing.jpg

Audhesh Paswan will focus on growth at Frisco Landing, the brand-new UNT campus that opened in January.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags