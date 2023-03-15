When University of North Texas officials went looking for the leader of a brand new campus, Frisco Landing, they found their man in the G. Brint Ryan College of Business.
Audhesh Paswan has been part of UNT faculty since 1999. He had been serving as the associate dean of academic affairs in the business college for eight years when he got an email from UNT Provost Michael McPherson asking him to consider leading the newly opened campus in Frisco.
“I wasn’t looking for it,” Paswan said. “But it came up and my first question was, or my first thought was, ‘This looks interesting.’ I asked the provost, ‘So what are the rules and boundaries, and do’s and don’ts?’
“He told me, ‘It’s a blank piece of paper.’ And that kind of attracted me. And maybe it’s my meandering journey into academia.”
Paswan started his studies in Madras, India, where he earned a degree in aeronautics — space flight — from the Indian Institute of Technology. But his engineering journey detoured into an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, India. When the time came to get a doctorate, Paswan went to the University of Mississippi.
He thought he would be an engineer when he started his education, but his curiosity led him into advertising and the consumer product industries. He earned his advertising bona fides as an account manager and planner for HTA, which became JWT India. He later worked for the McCann advertising agency before becoming a brand manager in the pharmaceutical industry.
“I did my MBA because, for me, yeah, machines are good. Training is good. But if human beings don’t accept those technologies, it’s wasted,” Paswan said.
He launched his UNT career as a professor of marketing. Then he was tapped to help lead academic affairs in the business college in 2015. It was the first time UNT officials would suggest a promotion he hadn’t been pursuing. He said he had to consider the scope and mission of the position.
“OK, what does it mean? Because, in my mind, it’s like growing both in terms of quantity and quality,” he said. “If you’re not growing, you’re stagnating. That’s the way I look at it.”
He took the job and then set about seeding that growth. Ultimately, it was his performance as the associate dean that made leaders take notice when it came time to open Frisco Landing, a campus that was created to have a strong tie with Frisco industry.
“To grow, we had to break down some gates,” he said. “You had to move some boundaries to kind of become a little more welcoming program and focus on the student journey. How did they grow? How did they get out? How do they look at life? At their dreams and future? We managed to grow our master’s program [in the business college] from 400 to 2,400 in five years.”
UNT President Neal Smatresk said Paswan brought his own professional experience to bear on the classroom, and university leadership is looking to him to further the interdisciplinary programs offered through the Frisco campus.
“Audhesh has considerable industry experience and a diverse wealth of knowledge that will be crucial to our continued success with the new UNT at Frisco branch campus,” Smatresk said. “He will keep us moving forward with the innovative programs and competitive partnerships we’re building through New College that are particularly attractive to business and industry leaders — and our growing Collin County student base.”
At UNT, New College is a cohort-based project design and analysis program that is meant to draw students with college credit but who haven’t attended a four-year program.
Paswan said now is a good time to join Frisco Landing. He said he has seen Frisco morph from mostly undeveloped land in 1999 to a thriving magnet for national and international companies. He hopes to foster faculty who can challenge students to collaborate and consider challenges and problems from multiple perspectives.
He said the campus has a vision to transfer and create knowledge, showing students that in just five years, some industries might bear little recognition to how they used to be.
Sure, students will learn how to think critically and be lifelong learners. But they will have to think about the future, and how technology has put many industries on warp speed. He pointed to his cellphone.
“Think about this device that has literally killed the camera industry,” he said. “Now, when you look at that camera, it is to take pictures with. But somebody actually said cameras are nothing but a device that captures memories to be shared with other people in future. So it’s a time travel kind of thing. This one does the same thing.
“Educational institutions have people expecting that, when you graduate, you will have a little bit brighter future. A probability of fulfilling your dream. And I think we can do that.
“There are people who want to follow the traditional pathways, and that’s perfectly OK,” Paswan said. “But we also need someplace where we can experiment. Frisco will offer programs that are very, very traditional. But we also have started some of the programs here that are more interdisciplinary.”
Paswan said it’s typical to consider success in terms of the number of graduates, internships and students enrolling. But he measures success more along the lines of inspiration.
“I’m going to go back to the educator in me. Success is when I have young people teaming around with this bright hope in the eyes,” he said. “The other things, that is more about outcome. Because our goal and our mission is predominantly student-focused.
“I believe success is that look of, ‘Man, I’m in the right place. this is what’s going to change my life. And I’m gonna do things in the future that I hadn’t thought about.’ If we can do that, I think rest of it will fall into place.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.