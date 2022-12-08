Two newly elected state representatives said they mean to press property tax relief and teacher retention when they head to Austin for the 88th session of the Texas Legislature.
Richard Hayes, the representative-elect of the newly created Texas House District 57, and Kronda Thimesch, District 65 representative-elect, talked about their legislative priorities for the session, which starts Jan. 10, during a fireside chat presented by Denton ISD Council of PTAs, public education advocacy group Raise Your Hand Texas and the Denton Chamber of Commerce.
Both of the elected Republicans represent districts that include portions of Denton ISD, and both have served their hometown school districts as volunteers.
Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson moderated the hourlong discussion, directing the new leaders to discuss issues that Texas teachers, students, administrators and homeowners want action on. Tax relief topped the list of priorities for both Hayes and Thimesch.
Texas is experiencing enormous population growth, which strains schools even as the state allotments to public schools hasn't matched demand for more schools, more teachers and other infrastructure required to educate Texas children.
"Constantly through the campaign trail, I've heard over and over that property taxes are an issue for homeowners," Thimesch said. "So I know that that is something that we're going to have to talk about. We need to understand when we talk about cutting property taxes that we're cutting revenue from somewhere, so we need to consider how can we provide a new or alternate revenue system to provide for the revenue that we're cutting through property taxes."
Hayes said tax relief was a perennial problem voters brought up as he campaigned.
"There was an interim committee to help study that," he said. "We will continue to try to come up with some relief. Fortunately, with the very large surplus that we're going to have here in Texas, probably at least half of that will go back to reducing property taxes.
"The state's going to have to fund an education in a higher level that has been funding it, and then provide some relief to the property tax centers."
The new representatives said legislators and communities will have to "think outside the box" to bring more resources to the state's public schools, which include tiny rural districts, suburban districts and urban districts.
Thimesch said different districts have different needs, and legislators have to consider the diversity of public schools as they broach new and existing laws. Hayes said he thinks state agencies should have to enumerate their regulations and decide which 10% no longer serve their constituents. Thimesch said Texas businesses should consider partnerships to lighten the tax burden on the state's property owners.
Wilson brought up recent surveys that found that up to 77% of Texas teachers are thinking of leaving the profession, and invited the representatives to share their ideas to retain talented but exhausted educators.
"We have to improve the workplace conditions for teachers, and I use that term very broadly," Hayes said.
"It begins with compensation. We're very fortunate here in Denton ISD to be one of the top 10% of all school districts in the state of Texas. That's a huge compliment to our school board and to our district superintendent, as well as all the principals. But there are a lot of school districts that don't have don't find themselves in that position."
Hayes said the workplace conditions includes more help in the classroom, different approaches to student discipline and attention to retirement funding for teachers, which rarely offers cost of living adjustments after retired teachers begin drawing from their retirement.
"If we would do those things, I think it'll make a huge improvement," Hayes said. "Because you can't lose 76% of your teaching force. It's just not going to work. Because we have no shortage of students. We have a shortage of teachers. We must train and retain and improve her teacher circumstances."
Thimesch said students deserve teachers who aren't preoccupied with bureaucratic demands.
"I feel like, so often, our teachers are working 60-plus hours a week," Thimesch said. "And I feel like over the years that we're not respecting our teachers, as an educational choice. I think, first and foremost, we really need to respect our educators. For parents, our kids often spend more time, with those elementary age, with that teacher in the classroom, than the parents. So we really need to make sure that education educators are respected."
From a legislative perspective, Thimesch said respect for educators looks like requiring less paperwork and bureaucratic tasks and more teaching and building relationships with students.
The new representatives discussed standardized testing, too. Thimesch said legislators should know that current testing requires third graders to type their answers, even though third graders don't have formal typing skills. Legislators should also consider measuring educational outcomes outside of a single day of testing. Hayes said testing has its place, but is aware that there are problems with the STAAR test.
"We all have smart enough educators that could come up with a test that would work, but it seems like, no matter what, over the years that I've seen, whatever it has happened that way, there's always something wrong with the test. What's wrong with y'all? I mean, come on, come up with a test that works."
Wilson closed the discussion with a question about school security. Thimesch said school safety needs educators and law enforcement at the table, with solutions for different districts.
"We have rural districts where it would take, if something were to happen in this school, it would take them an hour to get there," she said. "We've got suburban districts that one ISD can encompass, you know, over a dozen different cities. That's a dozen different law enforcement agencies that can be called on if something were to happen. And then you've got your urban districts which, again, have very different needs."
Hayes lauded Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to invite the interim committee assembled to examine the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde to offer their ideas.
"Some excellent suggestions are coming out of that," he said. "I've read some of their official reports. And a lot of it is, as Kronda said, coordination and communication."
Neither mentioned reforms to laws governing guns in Texas.
