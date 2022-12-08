221208_drc_news_staterepISDimg2.jpg
Kronda Thimesch, state representative-elect of Texas House District 65, spoke at a fireside chat at the Guyer High School auditorium on Wednesday. 

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

Two newly elected state representatives said they mean to press property tax relief and teacher retention when they head to Austin for the 88th session of the Texas Legislature.

Richard Hayes, the representative-elect of the newly created Texas House District 57, and Kronda Thimesch, District 65 representative-elect, talked about their legislative priorities for the session, which starts Jan. 10, during a fireside chat presented by Denton ISD Council of PTAs, public education advocacy group Raise Your Hand Texas and the Denton Chamber of Commerce.

221208_drc_news_staterepsISDimg.jpg
Richard Hayes, state representative-elect of Texas House District 57, spoke at a fireside chat at the Guyer High School auditorium on Wednesday.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

