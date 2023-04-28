Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms may become severe. Storms could contain large hail. High 72F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
As the Texas Legislature moves through its 88th session, Denton ISD leaders are tracking select bills as they work their way through committees in the House of Representatives and state Senate.
Out of 1,301 education bills filed this session, 106 have passed out of committee, which gives a bill its first real shot at becoming law. So far, 21 bills have passed out of their originating chamber. House bills that pass head to the state Senate, and vice versa.
Here's a look at a few of the bills and issues Denton ISD is monitoring:
1. The state budget: Both House and Senate versions of the state budget would add $5 billion in additional funding to Texas public schools. In simple terms, the state House and Senate give equal priority to certain things — both would give about $4 billion in cost-of-living increases to retired teachers (the House version would kick in a "13th check" with about $7,500 for retired teachers 75 and older). Both would appropriate $17 billion in property tax relief.
There are major differences, too. The House budget would give schools $1.6 billion for school safety as opposed to the $650 million allotted by the Senate. The Senate is also putting $500 million toward school vouchers, something Denton ISD leaders oppose.
2. House Bill 100: This beefy bill covers a huge amount of public education needs and issues. The highlights for Denton ISD comes in financial adjustments — teachers get a raise on the minimum salary ranges. A teacher with no certifications and less than five years of experience can start at $35,000. A certified teacher with 10 or more years of experience would see the lowest salary at $63,000. Districts that are paying teachers the minimum salary would get a salary transition allotment.
The basic allotment, which are general revenue funds that flow from the state to school districts to give residents a basic education, would increase $90 for the 2023-24, and an additional $50, minimum, for the 2024-25. With the increase of the basic allotment, the bill would require districts to spend 50% of the increase on raises for teachers, librarians and nurses.
The bill would help some students, too, providing $500 per student allotment for students that the district has to conduct a full individual and initial evaluation.
3.House Bill 3: This bill is the House's response to the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary. The bill, which is now headed to the state Senate, would require an armed guard at every public school campus. It also increases the safety allotment sent to schools and gives each campus an additional $15,000 for safety.
If passed, the legislation would give the Texas Education Agency authority in compliance oversight.
4. House Bill 13: This bill would require district employees to complete mental health first-aid training. The bill would ask school staffers who regularly interact with students to identify possible issues — including the signs of substance abuse — among students, at the same time districts across the state see political opposition to social-emotional learning curriculum, which teaches students team building, emotional regulation and conflict resolution.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.