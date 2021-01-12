This year, The National Weather Service will offer its annual storm spotting class online.
The class, "Skywarn Storm Spotting," will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 16. Registration is online, and participants will get the virtual class link after registering for the free class.
This year's course will be an in-depth review and study of the different threats posed by severe thunderstorms in North and Central Texas. The class is suitable for experienced storm spotters or those with an interest in severe weather and its threats to people and structures. The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information back to the National Weather Service and local public safety officials.
The program is free.