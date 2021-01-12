This year, The National Weather Service will offer its annual storm spotting class online.

DRC_2-24_Weather_Class_3JW.JPG

Guests watch how a tornado develops during the SKYWARN severe weather program event at Margo Jones Performance Hall. The National Weather Service offered the free program and is held in partnership with the City of Denton Office of Emergency Management, Denton County Emergency Services, Denton County Amateur Radio Emergency Services, and Texas WomanÕs University Emergency Management. SKYWARN is a National Weather Service (NWS) program developed in the 1960s that consists of trained weather spotters who provide reports of severe and hazardous weather to help meteorologists make life-saving warning decisions., Saturday, February 24, 2018, in Denton, Texas, Jeff Woo/DRC

The class, "Skywarn Storm Spotting," will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 16. Registration is online, and participants will get the virtual class link after registering for the free class.

This year's course will be an in-depth review and study of the different threats posed by severe thunderstorms in North and Central Texas. The class is suitable for experienced storm spotters or those with an interest in severe weather and its threats to people and structures. The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information back to the National Weather Service and local public safety officials.

The program is free.

— Staff report

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!