A look at what parents and prospective parents saw at the latest LaGrone Academy Showcase on Nov. 16.

Robotics students showed how they use a grid system and technology to perfect a catapult:

Robotics students at LaGrone Academy, the Denton ISD vocational training campus, demonstrated a robotic catapult during the academy showcase on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. 

Will robotics students make this attempt to throw a ball into a minion to test their robotic catapult. 

It takes some changes, but LaGrone Academy robotics students finally met their target at the LaGrone Academy Showcase on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. 

Cosmetology students gave a demonstration of hair and makeup techniques and skills at the LaGrone Academy Showcase on Nov. 16, 2022. 

Criminal justice teacher Stephen Gaskill helps a prospective student prepare to use the virtual gun range during the LaGrone Academy Showcase on Nov. 16, 2022. 

The showcase was an open house for families and students who wanted to learn more about the Denton ISD vocational and advanced technology programs. 

Students who study through the academy can graduate into trade school or trade jobs. 

