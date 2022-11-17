Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 17, 2022 @ 4:49 pm
A look at what parents and prospective parents saw at the latest LaGrone Academy Showcase on Nov. 16.
Robotics students showed how they use a grid system and technology to perfect a catapult:
Robotics students at LaGrone Academy, the Denton ISD vocational training campus, demonstrated a robotic catapult during the academy showcase on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Will robotics students make this attempt to throw a ball into a minion to test their robotic catapult.
It takes some changes, but LaGrone Academy robotics students finally met their target at the LaGrone Academy Showcase on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Cosmetology students showed off hairstyling and make-up skills:
Cosmetology students gave a demonstration of hair and makeup techniques and skills at the LaGrone Academy Showcase on Nov. 16, 2022.
Criminal justice teacher Stephen Gaskill explained the virtual gun range:
Criminal justice teacher Stephen Gaskill helps a prospective student prepare to use the virtual gun range during the LaGrone Academy Showcase on Nov. 16, 2022.
The showcase was an open house for families and students who wanted to learn more about the Denton ISD vocational and advanced technology programs.
Students who study through the academy can graduate into trade school or trade jobs.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.