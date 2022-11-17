221118_drc_news_lagroneimg16B.JPG
Buy Now

The LaGrone Academy hosted its showcase on Wednesday evening, attracting dozens of families to take a look at the training programs available at the Denton ISD vocational educational offerings for sophomores, juniors and seniors. 

Attendees toured the building to see what programs are available to their students: architecture; audio-visual; art; automotive; cosmetology; culinary arts; education; fire academy and EMT; law and public safety; health science; IT and Cisco; STEM; and welding. 

Photos: Students, teachers demonstrate vocational programs at Denton ISD's LaGrone Academy

The LaGrone Academy hosted its showcase on Wednesday evening, attracting dozens of families to take a look at the training programs available at the Denton ISD vocational educational offerings for sophomores, juniors and seniors. 

Attendees toured the building to see what programs are available to their students: architecture; audio-visual; art; automotive; cosmetology; culinary arts; education; fire academy and EMT; law and public safety; health science; IT and Cisco; STEM; and welding. 

1 of 17

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Tags

Recommended for you