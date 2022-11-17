The LaGrone Academy hosted its showcase on Wednesday evening, attracting dozens of families to take a look at the training programs available at the Denton ISD vocational educational offerings for sophomores, juniors and seniors.
Attendees toured the building to see what programs are available to their students: architecture; audio-visual; art; automotive; cosmetology; culinary arts; education; fire academy and EMT; law and public safety; health science; IT and Cisco; STEM; and welding.
Teacher Dave Stewart, who worked in law enforcement before becoming a teacher, explains how the law program works during the LaGrone Academy Showcase. The showcase was an open house for families interested in the vocational training offered to Texas students in Denton ISD.
Kristi King (left), a nurse who teaches health science at LaGrone Academy, chuckles as she explains that one of the mannequin patients can vomit, say yes and no, and make noises that help health science students better understand patient care.
Visitors toured the LaGrone Academy campus on Wednesday, during the academy's showcase, an open house to show families the programs offered at the Denton ISD vocational training campus.
Art teacher Kellie Golden explains her design course at LaGrone Academy. Visitors toured the LaGrone Academy campus on Wednesday, Nov. 16, during the academy's showcase, an open house to show families the programs offered at the Denton ISD vocational training campus.
LaGrone Academy students demonstrate makeup and hairstyling techniques and skills during the academy's showcase, an open house to show families the programs offered at the Denton ISD vocational training campus.
Students showed their skills in robotics during the academy's showcase, an open house to show families the programs offered at the Denton ISD vocational training campus.
Principal Marcus Bourland told his tour group that it doesn't matter where the families call home. The advanced technology complex is open to students from across the state.
"Every student that comes here arrives by choice," he said. "So, it's a school of choice. It is not a zone school. So, if you imagine going to classes, and you walk in the hallways only with kids who want to be right where they are. It changes the dynamic for education. The differentiation is this is career-focused.
"If you're involved in sports, or in the band — I'm glad you're doing that. If you're involved in those things, come to us part time. If it fits in your schedule, you can figure it out. You can come here. If you're not involved in those things, it may be a really good option for you to come full-time as a junior."
Bourland said a number of the programs feed directly into trade schools or jobs. Health sciences can lead students into nursing school or into clinic, hospital, hospice or nursing care jobs. Automotive students can quickly move into jobs with good salaries "if you're good at it," Bourland said. The welding program is preparing students for a trade in need of young, prepared workers.
Bourland also reminded the families that they can benefit directly from some of the programs, such as cosmetology and culinary arts.
"I get my haircut here," Bourland said of the three-year program that culminates in a license to move directly from school to work. "There's no better place I know of to get a haircut."
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.