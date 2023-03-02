Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 77F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Newton Rayzor Elementary School students participate in a fun run in 2022. In a recent Facebook group, parents with students in Denton ISD praised Newton Rayzor as an exemplary school when a mom asked for recommendation for a good Denton ISD school to transfer her third grader to.
Transfer applications open on March 20 and close on April 14 for the 2023-24 school year.
Courtesy photo/Denton ISD
The application to transfer a student from one Denton ISD campus to another opens on March 20.
Sometimes, parents want to transfer their child to another school without leaving their school district.
The reasons are as varied as the families themselves. Some parents want to follow a campus' reputation, or have their fingers crossed that a teacher with great word-of-mouth will have room for one more student. Still others seek out campuses that are said to serve students with diagnoses like ADHD or dyslexia with a deeper bench of expertise.
But how does a family go about transferring their student to a different campus in Denton ISD?
First the bad news: families who apply between March 20 and April 14 won't get to move their student — if the transfer is approved — until the 2023-24 school year.
But there's good news, too: The district considers applications on a case-by-case basis.
Denton ISD officials gave a report to the school board on Tuesday to apprise them of which campuses are closed and which are open. Transfers are only possible when enrollments are below capacity. And even if a school is open for transfers, certain grade levels might be at capacity.
In the district, elementary school campuses are at capacity with 740 students. When a school reaches 85% capacity, the elementary school is closed for transfers.
Middle schools reach capacity at 1,000 students and close at 90% capacity.
Denton and Ryan high schools reach capacity at 2,400 students and close at 90% capacity. Guyer and Braswell high schools reach capacity at 2,800 students and close at 90% capacity.
Parents or legal guardians have to complete the applications. Families who want to transfer to another campus in the district can start here. Families who want to transfer their child from another school district can start here.
And one important note for parents considering a transfer application: The district doesn't provide transportation from the school zone you live to the campus you are transferred to.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.