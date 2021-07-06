UNT Smatresk
North Texas president Neal Smatresk was named the chair of Conference USA’s Board of Directors on Wednesday following the league’s spring meetings.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Neal Smatresk, president of the University of North Texas, and other members of the university's leadership team addressed the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Editorial Board July 6, 2021. Watch below: 

