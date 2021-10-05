featured Video: Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson at DRC editorial board Oct 5, 2021 Oct 5, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Jamie Wilson, superintendent of Denton ISD, top-center, speaks to an editorial board during a livestream at the Denton Record-Chronicle office building on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Jeff Woo/DRC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jamie Wilson, superintendent for Denton ISD, addressed the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Editorial Board Tuesday, Oct. 5.Watch his appearance here: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! Promotions and Offers Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Wake Up with the DR-C Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Video: Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson at DRC editorial board First State Bank wins statewide community banking awards Another 443 people test positive for coronavirus in Denton County Vote for the Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week Denton hires internally to fill city attorney job What We Learned: Looking back on the week in Conference USA, including UTSA's continued rise Notebook: UNT volleyball team to host Baylor on Wednesday UNT women's basketball team lands one of Arkansas' best players in Ereauna Hardaway