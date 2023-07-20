Actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila, launched the Greenlights Grant Initiative with a goal of connecting district administrators to resources that help them apply for federal school safety grants.
McConaughey is outspoken about the need for political action in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, his hometown.
“We need background checks. We need to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21. We need a waiting period for those rifles. We need red flag laws and consequences for those who abuse them,” he said during a White House address last year.
This week, he and his wife, Camila, launched the Greenlights Grant Initiative with a goal of connecting district administrators to resources that help them apply for federal school safety grants.
After lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act last year, districts gained access to billions of dollars that could pay for safety upgrades, such mental health programs and security programs.
But the McConaugheys wrote on their website that many school leaders are unaware of these grants or have difficulty tapping into the pot of money.
The couple’s initiative aims to ensure that the grant funding approved as part of the federal legislation is “utilized to the fullest extent.”
“Applying for federal grants is incredibly complex and hiring a grant writer, which can cost up to $50,000 to write one federal grant, is unobtainable for so many school districts, especially some of those most in need for that support,” the program’s website reads.
“Our goal is to demystify this process, get the word out to more school districts that these grants are available, help them secure this funding, and make securing these grants easier moving forward.”
The initiative makes no promises that its grant-writing services will result in more money for specific districts, but it will offer tutorials, webinars and other tools aimed at making it more likely. The project will target assistance to high-need districts.
Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents Uvalde, are among the co-chairs of the initiative’s advisory council.
