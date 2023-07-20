UVALDE-MCCONAUGHEY (copy)

Actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila, launched the Greenlights Grant Initiative with a goal of connecting district administrators to resources that help them apply for federal school safety grants.

 Demetrius Freeman/Washington Post file photo

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey wants to help schools tap into federal grants intended to make students safer.

McConaughey is outspoken about the need for political action in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, his hometown.

