Pedestrian
Buy Now

A pedestrian crosses Hickory Street near the Square after heavy thundersleet peppered Denton on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

 Al Key/For the DRC

As the temperature stayed below freezing and icy conditions persisted through the morning on Tuesday, some schools started announcing plans to keep campuses closed on Wednesday.

A couple systems have yet to announce their Wednesday plans.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags