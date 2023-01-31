Light freezing rain. High 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Cloudy. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 1:18 pm
A pedestrian crosses Hickory Street near the Square after heavy thundersleet peppered Denton on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
Education reporter
As the temperature stayed below freezing and icy conditions persisted through the morning on Tuesday, some schools started announcing plans to keep campuses closed on Wednesday.
A couple systems have yet to announce their Wednesday plans.
The following campuses have announced they will remain closed on Wednesday:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.