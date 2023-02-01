Icy conditions with periods of freezing rain. Significant icing likely. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 1:50 pm
A pedestrian crosses Hickory Street near the Square after heavy thundersleet peppered Denton on Monday.
As the temperature stayed below freezing and icy conditions persisted through the morning Wednesday, with conditions not expected to improve before the morning.
Most schools, which released students early Monday and have been closed Tuesday and Wednesday, started announcing plans to keep campuses closed on Thursday.
The following campuses have announced they will remain closed on Thursday. This story will be updated as more schools announce.
The following schools have not announced Thursday plans as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday:
