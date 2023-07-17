Each year, Denton businesses and organizations hold school supply drives and back-to-school fairs to help students in need. The 2023-24 school year is no exception, and supply fairs are just around the corner.
Districts around Denton County as well as independent business are offering a variety of resources from supplies, medical tests, immunizations and even service vouchers.
If you’re interested in donating or need help getting school supplies, below are some of the organizations running drives for Denton County schools this summer, as well as dates and locations for pickup and drop off.
District Supply Drives and FairsUnited Way of Denton County provides a full, comprehensive list of Denton County’s school districts, as well as their supply drive dates.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
August 5
Noon to 4 p.m. at the Victoria Restaurant
The Carrollton-Farmers Branch Back to School Fair will have free first come, first served starter school supply kits, as well as a bounce house, paleta cart and a back-to-school photo opportunity.
Denton ISD
July 22 and July 29
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Denton High School
Denton ISD is hosting two back-to-school fairs where families can receive free school supplies, backpacks, immunizations, cardiac screenings, haircut vouchers and other community resources.
Lake Dallas ISD
August 6
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thousand Hills Church
Lake Dallas ISD’s back-to-school fair is scheduled for August 6 from 9am to 1pm. The fair will be at Thousand Hills Church in the parking lot and will offer free backpacks and other school supplies, as well as fair food and games.
Lewisville ISD
August 5
Time TBD at Lewisville High School
Lewisville ISD is offering free school supplies August 5 at Lewisville High School.
Little Elm ISD
August 5
9 a.m. to noon at the Little Elm ISD Admin Building
Little Elm’s fair is scheduled for August 5 at the Little Elm ISD Administration Building. Students can pick up free school supplies, and receive immunizations, sports physicals and other community resources. Please note that free sports physicals will be conducted at ER of Texas Little Elm.
Northwest ISD
August 5
9 a.m. to noon at Pike Middle School
Northwest ISD’s fair is scheduled for August 5 at Pike Middle School Students will have access to free school supplies and other free resources.
Ponder ISD
August 5
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ponder Elementary School.
Families in need of supplies need to fill out Ponder ISD’s school supply Google form ahead of the August 5 event and can pick up their supplies at any time during the fair.
Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors Stuff the Bus Supply Drive
The Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors is hosting its annual school supply drive. This year GDWCAR is looking only for backpacks, with a goal of receiving 7,000.
The GDWCAR office is open for backpack donations every day from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until July 27. On July 27, Gnome Cones will be at the office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. giving out free Gnomesicles to those who donate a backpack.
If you’d like to donate, be advised that GDWCAR is accepting traditional backpacks in good condition meant to last the school year. Drawstring bags will not be accepted.
Century 21 Judge Fite Snow Cone Client Appreciation Party & School Supply Drive
Century 21 Judge Fite real estate and property management company is hosting a school supply drive on July 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Denton office at 3537 Teasley Lane. Century 21 is asking specifically for backpacks.
