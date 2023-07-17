School supplies
Ahead of the new school year, districts around Denton County as well as independent business are offering a variety of resources from supplies, medical tests, immunizations and even service vouchers to students and families in need.

Each year, Denton businesses and organizations hold school supply drives and back-to-school fairs to help students in need. The 2023-24 school year is no exception, and supply fairs are just around the corner.

Districts around Denton County as well as independent business are offering a variety of resources from supplies, medical tests, immunizations and even service vouchers.

