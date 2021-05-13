A lawsuit brought against the University of North Texas, which the university has since won, resulted in formal changes to its Title IX policy Thursday.
The suit was brought by a former employee at UNT’s Health Science Center in Fort Worth accused by a student of sexual harassment and was ruled in UNT’s favor this past September.
His suit has since rippled beyond the UNT system.
A University of Texas System briefing from this past November mentioned the case as a new source of confusion surrounding Title IX policy.
The UNT Board of Regents unanimously voted to update the system’s Title IX policy, which an official said was effectively the formal combination of two related policies and case law.
Eve Shatteen Bell, addressing regents before the vote Thursday, explained the system had one Title IX policy that covered state requirements and a separate policy that covered federal requirements. Bell is an assistant vice president and the university’s Title IX coordinator.
The subsequent vote merged the policies and factored in case law created by the 5th U.S. Circuit of Appeals decision in Walsh v. Hodge, making the Title IX policy more cohesive. The suit was brought against the university by former UNT HSC employee Dr. Ralph Walsh Jr., where he alleged the university denied him his 14th amendment due process rights.
He argued he was denied “both a fair tribunal and a meaningful opportunity to be heard,” according to court documents.
Part of his case was that the university tribunal that reviewed sexual harassment allegations against him violated his 14th amendment rights by not allowing him to directly cross-examine the student who accused him of harassment.
The student — while at a medical conference in Seattle with Walsh, two other faculty members and one other student — alleged Walsh put his arm around her, rubbed her back, touched her butt, looked down her dress while she was seated, and asked whether he should go back to her room all over the course of one evening.
She alleged he then sent her an email the next morning. According to court documents, the email read in part: “Hi. Are you and [Student #2] still here? You are welcome to do some hands-on training with me at OES,” which the student took to be a sexually suggestive invitation.
She said she left the conference two days before it ended due to Walsh’s behavior and, once back, filed a complaint against Walsh with the university.
The university hired an investigator to look into the claims. In her investigation, the other student present during the seminar said the complainant had looked uncomfortable.
One faculty member told the investigator the medical profession is handsy, and she could “see ‘how students can misinterpret.’”
The other faculty member present agreed with their colleague but remembered the accusing student asking him to walk her back to her room “because she feared Walsh would be waiting for her when she got there,” according to court documents.
Walsh, on the other hand, told the investigator he had been flirting with his student, but it had been mutual and the student never told him explicitly she was uncomfortable with his advances.
As for his email the next morning, he said he meant no double entendre and had actually sought to apologize for his behavior because he was a married man.
Walsh was ultimately fired from the university in 2015 ahead of his contract’s end.
The 5th U.S. Circuit of Appeals declared Walsh did not have the right to directly confront his accuser in this instance. The court also found the tribunal who reviewed his case should have heard direct testimony from the student.
“We are persuaded that the substitute to cross-examination the University provided Walsh — snippets of quotes from Student #1, relayed by the University’s investigator — was too filtered to allow Walsh to test the testimony of his accuser and to allow the Committee to evaluate her credibility, particularly here where the Committee did not observe Student #1’s testimony,” the court’s findings read, in part.
The court reversed the lower court’s decision, which denied summary judgment on the basis of qualified immunity, and ruled in the university’s favor.
Walsh appealed to the Supreme Court, but his petition was declined on March 23.
He was represented by Julie Heath of Farrow-Gillespie Heath Witter LLP and Jennifer Snow of Thompson & Knight LLP.
A message left for Heath was not responded to by deadline Thursday.
Snow said she was unable to speak with a reporter and directed questions to her employer’s director of marketing.