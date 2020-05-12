The University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University were both top-ranked in a new study looking at what colleges are best positioned to educate students amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The new rankings, published by nonprofit Educate to Career, evaluated schools on how well they are doing with distance learning, online platforms and low tuition costs due to the lagging economy. Schools were sorted into four tiers, with both UNT and TWU in Tier 1.
To be Tier 1, universities had to have a minimum of three years experience in offering online learning, faculty experience in teaching online, software and systems to support distance learning and reasonable tuition and fees.
UNT and TWU were two of 39 in the state to obtain Tier 1.
Other schools in the metroplex didn’t fare as well, with University of Dallas, Southern Methodist University and Texas Christian University ranked in Tier 4, meaning the schools have limited systems and experience in online learning.
