In-person classes will be canceled from March 16-22 for University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University students.
Announcements from UNT President Neal Smatresk and TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten were emailed out Thursday in the late morning and early afternoon, respectively.
North Central Texas College also announced it would extend spring break for all students by one week. The break was originally scheduled to begin Friday. While staff will return to work on March 24, in-person classes aren’t expected to begin for students until April 6 at the earliest.
The system has campuses located in Denton, Corinth, Gainesville, Flower Mound, Bowie and Graham.
The cancellations come amid growing fears nationwide about the spread of COVID-19. No cases have been confirmed in Denton County as of late Thursday.
The trio were the latest in a growing list of colleges and universities shutting their doors amid the global pandemic. According to The Texas Tribune, upward of a dozen schools in Texas alone have made similar moves.
Feyten repeatedly stressed the importance of social distancing in preventing the virus’s further spread, adding potential events will be reviewed case by case.
All classes for both universities are expected to begin on March 23. UNT Denton students will be notified by March 19 what format their classes will take, and all classes capable of transferring online are expected to be taught remotely beginning at that time. Classes that transition will remain online through the end of the semester, according to an email announcement sent out by UNT System Chancellor Lesa Roe late Thursday afternoon.
Professors were recently instructed to begin thinking about ways to move their courses online.
UNT spokeswoman Leigh Anne Gullett said the announcement extends to Discovery Park and Frisco campuses but does not include UNT Dallas or the Health Science Center.
Matt Flores, a TWU spokesman, said the announcement extends to campuses in Dallas and Houston.
Smatresk’s announcement suggested students stay away from campus when possible. Residence halls and dining facilities will be open on UNT and TWU campuses, though Feyten said hours of operation might be modified for some campus services.
“As you make decisions about returning to campus, please consider the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]’s criteria for people considered to be at higher risk, including older adults and people with chronic medical conditions,” Smatresk wrote.
He also recommended students with campus jobs speak with their supervisors to determine how their work schedule might be impacted.
UNT-sponsored international travel is canceled until further notice, and domestic travel has increased restrictions. Faculty, staff and students returning from countries with a travel restriction are asked to quarantine themselves for two weeks.
Reached by phone Thursday, Gullett said the university had approximately 40 students studying abroad in either the United Kingdom or Europe, but it wasn’t immediately clear which European countries they were in. She said the university is strongly urging all those students to come home.
The CDC recently upgraded a list of European countries to level 3, a category meaning all nonessential travel should be avoided. The center recommends all travelers returning from a level 3 country should stay at home for two weeks.
Those countries were added to a list of the most severely affected regions in the world that includes China, South Korea, Japan and Iran. The United States is listed as a level 2 country with ongoing spread of the virus among the community.
As of noon Thursday, Collin and Dallas counties each had three confirmed cases of the virus now classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Neighboring Tarrant County had one such case.