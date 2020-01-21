Alan Stucky was named the new vice chancellor and general counsel for the University of North Texas System.
He has served in the role on an interim basis since November and has been with the Office of General Counsel for more than 15 years. The office represents all UNT campuses, the System and the Board of Regents in all legal matters.
“Through his many years of service to our system, Alan has demonstrated exceptional leadership and ability,” UNT Chancellor Lesa Roe said in a statement. “Alan’s rich experience, steady demeanor and selfless leadership will provide stability and strong direction for our Office of General Council. He is well-respected across our organization as a strategic partner for me, our Board of Regents and all of our institutions.”