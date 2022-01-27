University of North Texas students and professors gathered on the south lawn of the union Thursday afternoon to protest the school’s decision to push through surging COVID-19 cases and continue with in-person classes.
The protest was organized by a collective called the UNT Student-Professor Alliance Against COVID-19. Organizers had free N95 masks for anyone who asked, and participants held signs and spoke.
“The administration hasn’t responded to us, not at all,” said UNT student and organizer Kaylen Ruiz, who is studying political science and psychology. “In the interviews, (UNT President) Neal (Smatresk) just kept to the same lines. The administration hasn’t heard us.”
The protest began with a petition created by UNT student Hannah Larson, which had more than 4,600 signatures by Thursday.
Protesters have posted requests for virtual classes on social media over the last few weeks. Organizers said they aren’t trying to make anyone who wants in-person instruction leave classrooms. They want virtual access for all students, especially students with immunosuppressed and underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to infection.
English professor Deborah Armintor, who has made virtual classes available to her students while maintaining her classroom, told media that students’ mental health is as important as their physical health.
UNT officials said in previous statements that students who need accommodations can consult with the university’s office of disability access, and that accommodations can be made on a case-by-case basis.
“I’m registered with the ODA,” said Marianna De Leon, who is studying human development and family sciences. “I’m a cancer survivor. Those of us who are trying to avoid getting sick but who don’t have a physical disability aren’t being seen. And then there’s the reality that professors can deny accommodation for students who don’t have a physical disability for any reason, even if you’re sick.”
In its temporary illness policy, the Dean of Students Office allows students to request temporary illness or disability assistance, but states: “your professors have no obligation to make temporary adjustments. If they decline to allow adjustments you may need to drop the course, ask for an incomplete (i) (if allowed), or repeat the class in the future.”
Tucker Richardson, a biological sciences major, said the pandemic and school policy leave students vulnerable.
“The ODA doesn’t make accommodations for every student who needs them,” Richardson said. “I know another student who has type 2 diabetes and has already had COVID who didn’t get an accommodation.”
Students voiced a number of frustrations with university leadership. Enrollment and tuition have gone up, several demonstrators said, and not offering broad access to most courses shouldn’t be off the table.
University officials can’t mandate masks or vaccines because Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning mask requirements in state buildings. Last October, Abbott issued an executive order forbidding any Texas entity from mandating vaccines. UNT leadership recommends students, faculty and staff get vaccinated and use masks.
Protestors said many professors teach without wearing masks, and one organizer cautioned the protestors to be aware of students who “have bragged about being unvaccinated” and are deliberately planning to attend campus events.
Other protestors shared that they’d registered only for virtual classes, only to have a course switch to an in-person format shortly before the semester started.
“We want a safe education for all students,” Richardson said. “I know it’s not easy for every class to be virtual, but there’s some aspect of every class that can be virtual. We want a safe, accessible education for everyone. It might be hard, but it’s not impossible. It’s time to get creative. Who better to find solutions than the creatives of UNT?”
The group plans to continue protesting regularly until university administration agrees to a conversation.