Hillary Shah, a University of North Texas student, was among the winners of the 2021 Harry S. Truman Scholarship.
The graduate scholarship was established by Congress to honor former President Harry S. Truman.
Nearly 850 applicants from 328 institutions applied, and 62 winner were ultimately selected, according to the Truman Scholarship Foundation's website.
Shah is a political science and economics major graduating in May. She is the fourth UNT student to win the scholarship.
The award comes with a $30,000 scholarship for graduate school, priority admission and supplemental financial support at some graduate programs.
Also among the winners is Denton native Sarah Beisner, who is majoring in Spanish and psychology at Grinnell College in Iowa.