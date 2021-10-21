UNT sophomore Joseph Wofford took home third-place in a national debate competition this past month.
He was one of 10 debaters chosen for the invite-only 2021 Alexis Elliot Memorial Round Robin competition, which was hosted by Western Kentucky University and held remotely this year because of the pandemic.
Wofford started debating in high school five years ago.
"I came from an academic family, but I never really had good grades," Wofford said. "I really struggled with school, but I always loved to argue, so I just decided I liked [debate] at some point, and I never looked back."
Louie Petit, associate director of UNT debate, said he pitched the idea to apply to the round robin to Wofford this past summer before UNT's fall semester kicked off.
"We put together his application, [and] about a month later we heard back that he had been accepted," Petit said. "He was very excited, [but] there is a lot of nerves when you are competing in a tournament with the nine other best debaters in the country."
Wofford had to do a lot of research in order to get ready for the competition.
"Joseph is a very educated debater," Petit said. "He spends a lot of time working and crafting arguments. He just enjoys argumentation and enjoys learning, so it’s really fun to watch him in debate rounds and at practice sessions."
Wofford debated against students from Truman State University, Western Kentucky University, Lewis and Clark University and Lafayette College.
The debate topic for the round robin this year was: “The United States Federal Government should sustainably curtail its counterterrorism operations in a variety of different areas.”
“In this format you debate affirmative and negative,” Wofford said. “While I made a variety of arguments on negative, my affirmative argument is that the United States should require explicit congressional approval for any use of military force for counterterrorism operations.”
Wofford said he was overall proud of how he did in the competition.
"I know I could’ve done better, a few simple mistakes kept me from advancing to the final [but] all in all I was pretty happy with it," Wofford said. "I didn’t go in with any expectations and ended up doing above average, which is usually my goal."
Wofford is the first student from UNT to be invited to the round robin.
"I think this [competition] shows that UNT has students that can compete against tier one research universities in the country," Petit said. "The debate team is one of the oldest programs at the university, and we continue to be in the top 10 programs each year."
Back in spring 2021, the UNT debate team placed 10th overall in sweepstakes at the National Forensics Association tournament.
"I really hope UNT gets more debaters invited to this in future years," Wofford said.