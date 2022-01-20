A University of North Texas student has gathered more than 3,000 signatures in a petition pressing the university to offer remote classes to the whole student body as Denton County COVID-19 infections broke yet another record on Wednesday.
If the university doesn’t allow all students to access their courses virtually, the petition’s creator, Hannah Larson, said in a tweet on Wednesday they would organize a protest.
Larson, who is immunocompromised, said they have been experiencing severe anxiety during the latest surge of the virus.
“The fact that UNT is completely disregarding the immunocompromised and disabled community is very personal for me,” Larson said. “With this petition, we are asking that students, faculty and staff are given the option to attend this semester online if they choose to do so. We are not trying to get rid of in-person classes. If you want to attend in person, then you have every right, but people should also have the right to keep themselves and others safe by attending online.
“In the past, UNT charged us a $200 fee for going online,” Larson said. “So they have shown that this is something that can be accomplished, and the infrastructure is already there.”
Larson said a lot of students and some faculty choose not to wear masks in campus buildings and classrooms, and that some classes are so large that some students are sitting on classroom floors. Some class sizes make social distancing impossible, they said.
“The university is not only not enforcing social distancing, but actually discouraging it,” Larson said. “They are doing this by filling classes so far past their capacity, that multiple students have told me that they have had to sit on the ground. This is unheard of in pre-COVID times. But to have classes that full in the middle of a pandemic?”
Some students and faculty members expressed frustration and outrage in the petition’s comment section. Commenters criticized the university for discontinuing online classes despite offering them during the first surges of the pandemic.
Jim Berscheidt, the UNT vice president of brand strategy and marketing communications, said in an email UNT planned “to continue the full university experience due to our later January start date and after carefully considering the impact of full remote learning on all students.”
On social media, UNT students criticized their school for shutting down the university’s contact tracing phone line.
“At the start of the pandemic we had both a telephone hotline and email, but now we have gone to only using the email,” Berscheidt said. “Our team is still available for questions, concerns, reporting, etc., but we are just not doing it by phone any longer.”
The university will accommodate students who feel they need virtual access to their courses.
“As we did last fall, UNT will accommodate remote learning on a case-by-case basis,” Berscheidt said. “The university’s Office of Disability Access, as well as academic advisors, work with students to identify options, where appropriate.”
Larson said the strategy isn’t enough and business as usual exposes all students to infection.
UNT leadership asked faculty to continue their plans for spring instruction, with a mix of in-person, hybrid and online courses.
“With masks and vaccinations strongly encouraged, and response to both we have seen in the UNT community, we feel that remaining in person is the best way we can serve our students,” Berscheidt said.
UNT officials update the number of COVID-19 cases each Friday. As of Jan. 14, there were three active student cases of the virus with direct campus impact, and 18 employee cases with direct campus impact. There were 75 active COVID-19 student cases with indirect campus impact, and 21 active employee cases with indirect campus impact.
UNT students denounced UNT’s COVID-19 protocols regarding students who live on campus. UNT requires students who test positive for the virus, or who have a positive test and symptoms, to quarantine off campus. Several students decried the policy on Twitter, saying it causes students with positive test results and symptoms to be at risk of homelessness.
“We know things are difficult right now,” Berscheidt said in a follow-up email, “and we will work with our students to help on a case-by-case basis. We are aware that some UNT students rely on campus housing, and we will not leave them without a place to live. Our COVID-19 Response Team will reach out to each student needing to complete isolation/quarantine to assist them through the process.”
Texas Woman’s University reported 11 cases, with one faculty member, two TWU staffers and eight students testing positive for the virus by midday on Jan. 19, TWU spokesman Matt Flores said.
“Also as of midday (Jan. 19), there were six individuals who reported having symptoms that might be related to COVID-19 but were awaiting tests,” he said.
TWU faculty who were scheduled to offer in-person classes for the spring semester were allowed to temporarily switch them to an online-only format for the first three weeks.
Like other public universities, UNT faced expenses in pivoting from in-person instruction to online classes to continue classes during quarantine.
“The university received federal funding to help support the costs of providing remote instruction, and spent millions of dollars supporting student learning,” Berscheidt said. “This included long-term laptop checkout, virtualization of computer labs, purchase of equipment to support remote teaching, training of faculty and staff on providing remote teaching and student services, upgrading campus Wi-Fi, and many other costs to support remote instruction.”
The omicron surge hasn’t coincided with the earlier stimulus spending and emergency funds.
The petition mentions the death of UNT student Helen Etuk on Jan. 12, 2021. Etuk had lupus, but was an ambitious woman who was intent on graduating and going to medical school and becoming a pediatrician. She contracted COVID-19 while at UNT, and her brother, Jeffrey Ayisire, said Etuk died after spending three months in the hospital.
Etuk was student in the College of Education and Honors. Her mother told the New York Times last February, that she had worn a mask and tried to socially distance from other people on campus, but developed a cough that eventually landed her in the hospital with COVID-19.
Jeffrey Ayisire, said his mother, Ellen Clinton, his brothers and sister Jeremy, Joseph and Linda Ayisire, talked at length about whether Etuk should continue to attend classes in person. Jeffrey Ayisire said his sister was driven. She graduated from high school with college credits, and was in a hurry to get her degree and plunge into medical school.
“There was this one class that had to be in person,” he said. “I don’t know what class it was, but it wasn’t online. We talked and talked about it. She promised to wear a mask always and socially distance at school. That didn’t work, even though she did all of that.
“I feel really guilty,” Ayisire said. “I feel like if maybe we could have convinced her to stay out, she’d be here. But she wanted to hurry up and get that degree to make a better life for our mom. I feel so guilty about that. That’s our job, my brother’s and mine.”
Ayisire said he wrestles with guilt for not seeing that Etuk’s lupus was causing her pain before the pandemic. Etuk, usually a neat freak, would slack on her tidying and Ayisire said he’d urge her to stay on top of her chores in the house she shared with her mother, Jeffrey, his fiancé, and his brother and his girlfriend. He didn’t know his sister was hurting, because she didn’t complain.
Ayisire didn’t know his sister was mentioned in a petition related to UNT and COVID-19. But he said he agrees with the petition.
“No blame to the school,” he said. “But I think they should offer all their classes online. And then if people want to go to class in person, they can go. But people like Helen can be safer. And people who want to be safe can be safer. I think it’s the right thing to do, if it can be done.”
Ayisire said his family is still grieving. His fiancé gave birth to their son shortly before Helen died, and the couple is expecting another child.
“It’s weird, but my daughter is supposed to be born on Helen’s birthday,” he said. “We’re probably going to name her for my sister.”
Ayisire said that, even from her hospital bed — where she’d rally and then get sicker — Etuk encouraged her family to realize their dreams and believe in themselves.
Today, Ayisire and his mother are working on a few nonprofits to honor Etuk. And her surviving family members try to honor her in small ways.
“I got depressed, when she got sick,” he said. “I started gaining weight. And here I am, we all know that obesity makes it worse if you get COVID. So we’re all trying to be healthier. To honor her. When my sister died, my mom couldn’t look at that. My brother couldn’t look at that. I did. It’s really embedded in my mind. So anytime I want to give up, or I get down, the only way I have to honor her is to do better.”
Ayisire said he thinks everyone should get vaccinated, wear a mask, and socially distance in public around others.
“You should get vaccinated. And if you can’t, take care of yourself. COVID, this is real. It’s not a hoax. It’s not a joke,” he said. “Take care of yourself.”