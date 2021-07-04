A number of student journalists, organizations and projects at the University of North Texas won multiple regional and national awards in varying categories.
North Texas TV, the student-operated broadcasting station, was recognized by the Broadcast Education Association for its Television National Signature Station Award. The station also placed third in the BEA Festival of Media Arts competition for "Your Decision 2020," a live telecast of the 2020 presidential election.
Some further UNT projects which won BEA awards were:
- First place in Micro-documentary for "Breaking the Cycle: Paul Juarez’s Journey of Fatherhood" by Sadie Brown
- First place in Promotional Video for "Rescue Hope Tororo, Uganda," by Will Baldwin
- Award of Excellence in Specialty Program and Podcasts for "The Legend of the Wendigo" by Claudia Andreessen.
Photojournalists also scored two awards from the Society of Professional Journalists in its national Mark of Excellence Awards.
A project by students in Professor Thorne Anderson’s spring 2020 photojournalism class, "Limbo: Pandemic Perspectives," was named a finalist in the category for COVID-19 coverage by large schools in a newspaper, magazine or online. The project documented various aspects of life from March to April 2020 in the earliest days of the pandemic.
An individual photo essay from that same series, "Alone Together," by Jessica Strange, won the national COVID-19 Digital Photography category. Her project showed North Texans in their homes around Denton and Fort Worth, often through windows.
The following are all students and projects that won at the regional level of the SPJ Mark of Excellence Awards:
- Broadcast Sports Videography for "Olympic Dreams" by Jackson Dunavant and Christian Taliaferro
- COVID-19 Newspaper, Magazine and Online Coverage for "Limbo: Pandemic Perspectives" by Mayborn photojournalists
- COVID-19 Digital (still) photography for "Alone Together" in the "Limbo" series by Jessica Strange
- Feature Writing for "Transformers: Bold Moves" by Kara Dry and Alexis Lea
- Non-fiction Magazine Article for "Major Garrett’s Wild Ride" by Elise Adkins
Other students who won awards include:
- Feature Writing for "Breaking the Cycle: Paul Juarez’s Journey of Fatherhood" by Sadie Brown
- Online/Digital Feature Videography for "Breaking the Cycle: Paul Juarez’s Journey of Fatherhood" by Sadie Brown
- Television Feature Reporting for "The Electoral College Explained" by Alyssa Weems
- Online News Reporting for "Local Performing Arts Studio Dances its Way through COVID-19 Pandemic" by Tyler Pressley
- COVID-19 Digital (still) Photography for "Sister Cities" in the "Limbo" series by Enrico Rodriguez