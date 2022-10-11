The University of North Texas Denton campus got a little more crowded this semester, with enrollment numbers that make the Mean Green one of the fastest growing colleges in Texas and the country.

Across town at Texas Woman's University, enrollment fell slightly, following a nationwide trend afterl the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Tags

Recommended for you