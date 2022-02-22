The University of North Texas will be screening Beyond Conviction, a documentary created by a professor that features efforts to reduce domestic violence in rural Texas counties, this Thursday.
Beyond Conviction dives into the lives of victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse, as well as insights into the paths to reform including new ways and opportunities to help victims heal and for perpetrators to receive the effective treatment they need.
The 30-minute documentary was shot, edited and directed by Thorne Anderson, a journalism professor, with help from UNT alumnus Spike Johnson and Mayborn School of Journalism graduate student Hope Alvarez.
“We got really lucky with the people that we found, they seem to understand our mission really well,” Anderson said. “They gave us a lot of freedom to work candidly, without any instructions, they just went about doing what they normally did and let us follow them along.”
Anderson has been with the university since 2009. In addition to his newest documentary, he is a co-author and photographer of Unembedded: Four Independent Photojournalists on the War in Iraq, a book and photo exhibit about issues that were underrepresented in mainstream media during the Iraq War.
Anderson, to bring better awareness and to provide an in depth look into domestic violence in rural areas in Texas, said he immersed himself into the lives of people that are or have been affected by domestic abuse.
“It takes time and patience to build trust with people, and we really got lucky with people who agreed to let us follow them around and into some really sensitive situations,” Anderson said in a news release.
According to a news release, the film follows Staley Heatly, the District Attorney for three counties near Wichita Falls.
"Heatly doesn’t just want to be a prosecutor, he wants to be a problem solver and he’s willing to think outside the walls of the courtroom to make that happen," Anderson said in a news release.
The screening is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lyceum room in the UNT University Union, 1155 Union Circle. UNT will also host a panel discussion following the screening with characters, the film makers and experts in criminal justice and social work.
The event is free and open to the public.
