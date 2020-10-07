University of North Texas professors Wonbong Choi and Yijie Jiang will continue their work crafting 3D printed materials for automotive body frames with the help of a government grant.
They received more than $400,000 through a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy science and energy laboratory.
The pair are principal investigators into the development of lightweight carbon fiber equipped with sensors for use in car structures. Sensors will hopefully be able to deliver real-time performance data to drivers through cars' dashboards.
Choi and Jiang will work toward that goal over the next three years.