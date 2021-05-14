University of North Texas students will now be able to pursue additional degrees in business administration and critical studies of music.
Both degrees were formally approved by the board of regents during Thursday’s regular meeting.
The doctorate in business administration degree program is aimed at working professionals who want to pursue a higher degree to improve their skills and/or advance in their fields.
Jennifer Evans-Cowley, provost and vice president for academic affairs, told regents the degree will be separate from the existing Ph.D. in business, and it will help to fill the current market gap.
Additionally, people with the degree might be qualified to enter academia to help address the national shortage of business professors.
She said UNT is the first public university in Texas to offer a program like this and that it is by far the most affordable.
The undergraduate degree in critical studies in music and society will add an avenue for students studying music who want to blend that knowledge with another discipline.
For example, Cowley said, a student might take additional classes in computer science or business to better suit them for work at Spotify or to become music producers.
Evans-Cowley said UNT’s current music program is designed to prepare students to directly become performance musicians, but that leaves out students who want to work in music another way.
“One of the challenges we face is students who want to continue their music education but also want space in their degree program to support other areas and interests,” Evans-Cowley said.
Both degrees were passed by regents unanimously Thursday.