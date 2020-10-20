High schoolers with intellectual disabilities will soon be able to receive training to help them get jobs and lead independent lives.
The University of North Texas plans to welcome the first cohort of such students in Fall 2021.
Students will be able to live on campus and get integrated paid and unpaid work, according to a university announcement. Students will also be able to audit UNT classes and participate in career development.
The ELEVAR program; which stands for Empower, Learn, Excel, Envision, Advance and Rise; is funded partially through a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
Denton, Decatur, Fort Worth and Irving ISDs are among the districts partnered with the program.