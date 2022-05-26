The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will take the program it offers into Dallas in September.
CC Young and UNT institute just inked a three-year partnership agreement with CC Young Senior Living in Dallas. As part of this agreement, OLLI at the University of North Texas’ Dallas-based courses will be held exclusively at The Point, a 20,000-square-foot multipurpose facility owned and operated by CC Young. The Point is open to both CC Young residents and any adults age 50 and older who can attend the classes.
“CC Young will be our seventh satellite location,” said Stephanie Reinke, the director of OLLI at UNT. “And with CC Young, our professors will be traveling to CC Young offering our 90-minute classes right on site at The Point for their residents but also other seniors in Dallas.”
Any institute member can attend courses at any location. The institute offers classes near the UNT campus at 1716 Scripture St., at Robson Ranch in Denton, at the Good Samaritan Society at Lake Forest in Denton, in Lantana, at the Flower Mound Senior Center and in Frisco. Members can take non-credit courses — there aren’t tests or major projects — in everything from the Great Courses to history, culinary arts, data science, forensics and more.
The institute has also developed short trips for members to take together, touring regional museums and sites. In June, UNT history professor Andrew Torget will lead 55 OLLI members on a trip that will retrace the steps of the Texas Revolution. Experts, including retired and current UNT faculty, teach the courses.
Members can also travel overseas with the program. Reinke said the institute recently hosted an “art crime” tour.
“We just went with an art educator from UNT — I went on this trip,” she said. “We flew to Amsterdam, London and Paris. 9The professor) specializes in art crime, and every day we’d get lectures on art crime, and then we would go to the museums and have these special lectures on the thefts that have happened here, what forgeries have happened here. You’re learning, but experientially you’re experiencing what you’re learning. And so these are obviously great opportunities for people to socialize, to learn, and just add a really special element to their to their lives.”
The expansion to The Point makes all of the programming available to more North Texans age and older. After OLLI at UNT was featured on Good Morning Texas, Reinke said the institute phones started ringing. Callers wanted to know when the program was coming to Dallas.
“We’re super excited,” Reinke said. “They have great facilities, great leadership there. They really see the value of providing lifelong learning to the residents.”
For the next three years, CC Young will offer complementary memberships to the institute, which range in value from $55 to $150 a year.
“UNT holds a special place in my heart as does CC Young,” CC Young president and CEO Russell Crews said in a statement. “This partnership continues our mission to foster premier environments where every life at every age can be valued and enriched.”
Crews said engagement and continuing education enrich people’s lives at any age, but that his company especially focuses on retirees and elderly North Texas.
“We could not be more happy to offer this robust curriculum to our residents and area seniors – especially during our centennial year,” he said. “As Rev. C. C. Young set out to do 100 years ago, offering this amazing curriculum and engagement continues his ministry to enhance the quality of life for all we serve.”
Reinke said OLLI at UNT has seen the benefits the program gives to members, and pointed to research that suggests that socializing and learning — especially in a more academic setting — might slow cognitive decline and boost overall health. OLLI staffers have seen members create lasting relationships through the classes and trips.
“I would say that our members end up being a lot like a second family,” she said. “They stay in touch with each other. When they see each other they light up. I had someone over spring break, when we didn’t have classes, tell me that they really noticed the break. One person said ‘I didn’t have much of a reason to get out of my pajamas.’”
Reinke said OLLI at UNT serves North Texas seniors, with programs in Denton, Collin, Tarrant and now Dallas counties. The program is partially funded by the Barnard Osher Foundation.
Reinke said she hopes the partnership will continue after the initial three-year agreement.
“We’ve just got the terms of this particular partnership to see how it works, how the residents are enjoying it,” Reinke said. “And and then we will go from there.”