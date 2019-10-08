MotherToBaby North Texas, a program through the University of North Texas, earned a $6,000 grant to fund first-aid kits for pregnant and breastfeeding women in shelters.
The group will send nearly 3,000 kits with first-aid supplies and information about teratogens, which can cause miscarriage, birth defects and learning problems. Teratogens can come from alcohol and drugs and other exposures like Zika virus and lead. The kit will also have information to connect with MotherToBaby, which offers counseling via phone, email, text and live chat.
The grant is funded by the Organization of Teratology Information Specialists. The kits will be sent to homeless and domestic violence shelters across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.