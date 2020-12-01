University of North Texas researchers recently developed an environmentally sustainable alternative to conventional building insulation.
The material biodegrades far quicker than conventional insulation but lasts just as long when installed, according to a UNT press release.
That means it shouldn't contribute nearly as much toward climate change and shouldn't release as many volatile compounds into the atmosphere.
Additionally, the material retained both heat and cool air 12% better than conventional insulations in tests.
The foam is made by mixing corn-based polylactic acid with cellulose fibers and using supercritical carbon-dioxide.
Professor Nandika D'Souza and her lab developed the material with help from Assistant Professor Weihuan Zhao. Development was funded in part through a $302,285 grant from the National Science Foundation in 2018.