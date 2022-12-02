 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Wavelengths over yonder

UNT professor scores grant to merge rural radio and libraries to teach science

A University of North Texas professor saw a link just waiting to be made between rural radio stations and municipal libraries, and educating communities. With a grant for $420,000, professor Sarah Evans launched a two-year program that would yoke radio stations and libraries to offer much-needed STEM curriculum.

Evans, who teaches in the university's Department of Information Science, received the grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services' Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program. Now, she's spearheading the Raise Up Radio program with Lance Simpson, a professor at the University of Alabama. UNT graduate assistant Lacy Molina is also working on the project.  

Check it out: Pottsboro library first to try UNT 'Raise Up Radio' program

1 of 7

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred