UNT professor scores grant to merge rural radio and libraries to teach science

Students living near the Pottsboro library were participants in the pilot program of Raise Up Radio, a grant-funded initiative at the University of North Texas to bring rural libraries and their local radio stations together to offer STEM learning.
Part of Raise Up Radio, an intergenerational program developed by the University of North Texas, was providing computers and software for students in Pottsboro to learn how to create a broadcast for their local radio station.
Students living near the Pottsboro library were participants in the pilot program of Raise Up Radio, a grant-funded initiative at the University of North Texas to bring rural libraries and their local radio stations together to offer STEM learning.
Courtesy photo/UNT College of Information
Part of Raise Up Radio, an intergenerational program developed by the University of North Texas, was providing computers and software for students in Pottsboro to learn how to create a broadcast for their local radio station.
A University of North Texas professor saw a link just waiting to be made between rural radio stations and municipal libraries, and educating communities. With a grant for $420,000, professor Sarah Evans launched a two-year program that would yoke radio stations and libraries to offer much-needed STEM curriculum.
Evans, who teaches in the university's Department of Information Science, received the grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services' Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program. Now, she's spearheading the Raise Up Radio program with Lance Simpson, a professor at the University of Alabama. UNT graduate assistant Lacy Molina is also working on the project.
The idea for a program that would equip rural radio stations with library resources bubbled up during the pandemic, when American libraries were shuttered. Librarians and universities started talking about how they were standing in the gaps left by schools and in-person programs for children and youths that families often find in their libraries and churches.
Evans said a conversation with Simpson, who used to work as a public librarian, he brought up his memories of growing up in rural Georgia and how much information people got from their radio programs.
"And it's still an information source for the community he grew up in and a lot of other rural communities," Evans said. "And I said, 'Hey, radio, that's great,' because although I'm a city kid, my family often had radio on all the time."
The conversation also turned to the limitations of broadband internet access in rural America.
"I think one positive outcome of COVID is that more people realize that rural internet is not stable," Evans said. "Even if you look on a map, and you say, 'Oh, they have internet access.' Well, the stability, the price, the quality of it is probably variable in rural America."
The pandemic also pushed schools to deliver classes and coursework online. Evans said the idea of broadcasting information for students was already there.
"Those ideas came together, that we could do something on the radio that can be broadcast and your community can participate," she said.
The remaining ingredient? Community members who could dream up a STEM program that could broadcast information on the local radio station and then invite families to gather related kits from their libraries.
Evans said the project wouldn't work without community buy-in, so they planned to identify a community for the pilot year of the program and invite locals to offer up topics they'd like to see offered to their children.
"We wanted to do something different, where it was community members who were going to the library on the radio," Evans said. "And so the library would be appraised for the community members to work together to create something. We chose STEM as the sort of topic of local interest, so they could start something that they could design with the library and create for audio program broadcasters."
Evans and Simpson identified the first community for Raise Up Radio: Pottsboro. Evans and Simpson said the small library in the Northeast Texas town was directed by a creative manager who had already landed some grants and had the technology to start a pilot program.
The second library in Raise Up Radio's program is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
1 of 7
Equipped for the future
Part of Raise Up Radio, an intergenerational program developed by the University of North Texas, was providing computers and software for students in Pottsboro to learn how to create a broadcast for their local radio station.
Students near the Pottsboro library were participants in the pilot program of UNT's "Raise Up Radio," a grant-funded initiative to bring rural libraries and their local radio stations together to offer STEM learning.
Courtesy photo/University of North Texas College of Information
Students near the Pottsboro library were participants in the pilot program of UNT's "Raise Up Radio," a grant-funded initiative to bring rural libraries and their local radio stations together to offer STEM learning.
Students near the Pottsboro library were participants in the pilot program of UNT's "Raise Up Radio," a grant-funded initiative to bring rural libraries and their local radio stations together to offer STEM learning.
A production and editing bay at the Pottsboro library makes it possible for students to create a STEM-centered broadcast for their local radio station. The program, "Raise Up Radio," is a research project created by UNT Assistant Professor of Information Science Sarah Evans and University of Alabama Professor Lance Simpson.
An incubator at the Pottsboro Area Library warmed eggs for the pilot "Raise Up Radio" program. The library created a broadcast on raising chickens, a choice STEM project for a community invested in agriculture.
Check it out: Pottsboro library first to try UNT 'Raise Up Radio' program
1 of 7
Equipped for the future
Part of Raise Up Radio, an intergenerational program developed by the University of North Texas, was providing computers and software for students in Pottsboro to learn how to create a broadcast for their local radio station.
Courtesy photo/UNT College of Information
Learning lab
Students near the Pottsboro library were participants in the pilot program of UNT's "Raise Up Radio," a grant-funded initiative to bring rural libraries and their local radio stations together to offer STEM learning.
Courtesy photo/University of North Texas College of Information
Student-led tech learning
Students near the Pottsboro library were participants in the pilot program of UNT's "Raise Up Radio," a grant-funded initiative to bring rural libraries and their local radio stations together to offer STEM learning.
Courtesy photo/UNT College of Information
Getting digital in rural communities
Students near the Pottsboro library were participants in the pilot program of UNT's "Raise Up Radio," a grant-funded initiative to bring rural libraries and their local radio stations together to offer STEM learning.
Courtesy photo/UNT College of Information
Everything you need to make a radio segment
A production and editing bay at the Pottsboro library makes it possible for students to create a STEM-centered broadcast for their local radio station. The program, "Raise Up Radio," is a research project created by UNT Assistant Professor of Information Science Sarah Evans and University of Alabama Professor Lance Simpson.
Courtesy photo/UNT College of Information
Small library, big ideas
The Pottsboro Area Library is the pilot program for "Raise Up Radio."
Courtesy photo/UNT College of Information
Go ahead. Count your chickens
An incubator at the Pottsboro Area Library warmed eggs for the pilot "Raise Up Radio" program. The library created a broadcast on raising chickens, a choice STEM project for a community invested in agriculture.
Courtesy photo/UNT College of Information
Using grant funds, Raise Up Radio purchased each partner library a compact system to broadcast their STEM program: a MacBook, some basic sound-mixing software, a microphone with a pop filter and about 10 digital recorders for children to use in interviews.
Raise Up Radio also allocated money for food and gas, so that participants with a long drive to their library could afford to participate.
"We didn't know that war [in Ukraine] was coming and the gas prices would be getting high," Evans said. "But we also were aware that, sometimes, to get to the library in a rural area you have to drive. So we're able to provide, like, food and gas cards.
"That was important to us because both Lance and I have been public librarians. Libraries have variable resources, and so being able to use the grant to provide things to support the activity was important."
The program allows parents and librarians to help teach students how to create a broadcast. Evans said the two libraries participating so far have leaned in, and have developed inaugural radio shows that reflect the community's interests and residents.
"Pottsboro chose to do a single topic that families were interested in, which was raising chickens," Evans said. "Tuscaloosa did a fun thing where they went with the participants through a map of ideas, and they chose four different topics, like the science of sound, and they did one on animation. So you know, they have different ones, and you had a neat mix of audiences."
The Pottsboro library supplemented the broadcast with a hands-on project: a rented incubator for eggs, so that patrons could track the progress from egg to chick. In Raise Up Radio, librarians can rely on their training to connect patrons with experts, references and support.
Evans said the goal of Raise Up Radio is to inspire libraries — especially small libraries — to make this kind of learning more available as they can.
"A big goal is to create a network and support for libraries that are interested in doing that," Evans said. "We see it as more than just like 'this is a fun program right to do.' So often with research, maybe we go and launch something and that's it. Our goal is that the libraries benefit from not just doing this as well as the families, but they end up learning more about their community, learning more about the resources, and then being able to build upon that as they continue to build our services and make them more relevant to their communities."
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.