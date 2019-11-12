Amie Lund, a University of North Texas associate professor and researcher, has found a link between air pollution and obesity in her research.
The finding comes as part of an ongoing study into how air pollution can impact the growth of fat cells, funded by a $437,964 research enhancement award from the National Institutes of Health.
High exposure to air pollutants from car exhaust can trigger fat cell growth and inflammation. Inhaling exhaust can cause the cells to grow 12% to 25% larger in size, according to her new research.
Lund's research with the grant funds are ongoing as she continues to look at how air pollution can promote inflammatory diseases in the body.