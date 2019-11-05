The Association for Computing Machinery named Yan Huang, University of North Texas's senior associate dean and director of graduate studies for the College of Engineering, as a distinguished member.
The association named Huang as one of the 62 distinguished members this year for outstanding contributions to the field. The annual list was announced in late October.
In addition to leading graduate studies for the department, Huang's research focus is finding patterns in massive amounts of data, like looking at GPS driving data to detect movement patterns.