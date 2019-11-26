Reid Ferring, a professor at the University of North Texas, has helped develop a method to identify animals in fossils that are more than a million years old.
Existing methods only worked back to 200,000 years to determine the sex and species of the animals in fossils.
Ferring was part of a team of 40 researchers who study palaeproteomics, the study of ancient proteins. The field is still very new, so scientists are carefully documenting each part of the new process.
Ferring's background is in geology and archaeology, and he has worked at the site where the field study was conducted in the country of Georgia every summer for the past 27 years.
By testing the collagen in the fossil, Ferring and the other scientists believe that thousands of fossils will now be able to be properly identified.
A full explanation of the project was published in Nature, an academic journal, explaining the methods used and the data that was collected.