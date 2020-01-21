A University of North Texas professor is working to a build a wireless system to record neural signs that could help with chronic neuropathic pain and post-stroke paralysis.
Ifana Mahbub, an assistant professor in the College of Engineering, earned a $500,000 National Science Foundation faculty early career development grant to fund the research. The award is designed to help early-career faculty.
The device would record neural signals and provide stimulation with light, to let researchers study neurons, and would be wirelessly powered. This would mean test subjects wouldn't have to wear recorders and batteries, and for the first time would record internal instead of external signals.