Every year, hopeful parents and their kids tour the University of North Texas on Preview Day to see what’s in store for college kids at the campus. Every year, some students leave knowing they’ve found the school for them.
At UNT’s Spring Preview Saturday, visitors got the Mean Green experience while they visited academic departments and heard from organization leaders about clubs they could join one day.
Parents and their kids walked around campus carrying courtesy bags, and took pictures with the Scrappy bench and central eagle statue. Some were already wearing green UNT shirts.
Some teens arrived knowing UNT is a strong contender in their list of college possibilities, while others took the chance to visit knowing it’s an option.
Tameka Choice of Allen hopes UNT is her son Jeremiah’s choice. Since he wants to study engineering, the two were planning on heading to UNT’s engineering building, Discovery Park.
“Allen High School’s mascot is an eagle, so I like [UNT],” Choice said, referring to UNT’s Scrappy the Eagle.
Several organizations took the opportunity to show visitors what they’re all about. Black Film Club, an organization that began this semester, lured passersby with trivia. One person was asked where Tyler Perry’s studio is located.
(The answer is Atlanta, Georgia.)
Member Mack Thompkins said the club is also working to produce their own films, with two in the works right now.
“[Black Film Club] brings together anyone who needs creative outlets and puts a spotlight on black film creators,” Thompkins said.
The club’s president, Sydney Jones, said they try to do a lot of community events to get the word out.
“We try to do a lot of community events and show we’re more than just a film club,” Jones said. “We’re trying to bring everybody together.”
Pamela Rodriguez of Mesquite traveled with several kids in tow, chaperoning their Preview Day. As a parent, she said it’s exciting to visit the campus and learn about her kid’s possibilities at college.
One of her kids, Aliyah, said she wants to work in the medical field because she likes working with people. Rodriguez said UNT will most likely be her daughter’s choice.
“[College] looks exciting,” she said. “It looks better than high school.”