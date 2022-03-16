Campus is quiet thanks to spring break, but University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk released a short statement Wednesday pledging to bring transgender UNT students together with representatives from the campus police and UNT administrators for more conversation following a volatile event and protest on March 2.
The UNT chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas brought Republican Jeff Younger to campus for a speaking event in which Younger planned to discuss the criminalization of gender-affirming health care for Texas children, an issue inflamed by recent opinions passed down by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton framing gender-affirming medical care as child abuse. Younger is in a runoff against Ben Bumgarner for this party's nomination for Texas House District 63. Bumgarner's campaign website declares his support for Second Amendment rights, tax relief and limited government. He doesn't mention LGBTQ issues, gender or race on his site.
"Following a helpful meeting with students who gathered outside the Hurley Administration Building recently, I want to state my unequivocal support for the queer and trans members of the UNT community," Smatresk said in Wednesday's statement. "Offensive statements directed at these students by a student organization are abhorrent. It is unacceptable when people are hateful, or groups go out of their way to bully or demean marginalized populations. There is no place for this behavior on our campus."
Smatresk also announced what he called "a listening session for all students" and a town hall on the First Amendment and Title IX. Smatresk didn't announce a date, but the statement said the listening session and the town hall would happen before the end of the spring semester on May 13.
The speaking event on March 2 devolved into a shouting match between Younger and protesters, many of whom identified themselves as transgender UNT students and their supporters. Denton Police Department, which was requested to assist at the protest along with members of the Texas Highway Patrol, confirmed that a protester was struck by a UNT police vehicle as the department drove Younger and student organizers from the event. Additional protests have happened since.
In the days following the protest, Smatresk has repeatedly stated his support for LGBTQ community — students, staff and faculty — and denounced the rhetoric of the conservative student group. Smatresk also has made repeated statements about his reluctance to curtail free speech, regardless of how unpopular it might be.