The University of North Texas Police Department has earned an accreditation held by only 4% of law enforcement agencies.
First achieved in 2009, the department has earned the Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation status every cycle since.
An announcement made by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies on Nov. 16 confirmed the department's achievement. The program is voluntary.
According to the commission's website, re-accreditation is given by tracking agency performance, as well as an assessment of recent policy changes.
Based on the size of UNT's police force, the accreditation continuance fee was $4,065.
The department is also accredited through the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, according to the university's website.