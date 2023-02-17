Fentanyl UNT event
Students learned about the dangers of fentanyl from field experts during a fentanyl film screening and discussion event at the University of North Texas on Thursday evening.

University of North Texas police, Denton police and fire departments, the DEA and other local experts hosted a public panel about the dangers of fentanyl this week.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.

