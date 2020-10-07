The University of North Texas Theatre is dedicating its performance of "The Diary of Anne Frank" to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Andrew Harris, the play's director, said anonymous donors called hours after Ginsberg's death. They requested the virtual play be free to the public and dedicated to the late justice.
The play will be available on Zoom beginning at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17-18.
A live discussion about the play's historical context will follow its final performance. Those interested can reserve free tickets at unt.universitytickets.com.