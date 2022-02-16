The Mean Green shook hands with the big Technicolor G just before graduates crossed the commencement stage last December.
University of North Texas announced a partnership with Grow With Google, a $1 billion initiative the tech titan started so it could sow economic opportunities far from Silicon Valley.
The agreement means just about anyone with a Wi-Fi signal can enroll in the Google IT support certificate course through UNT’s Division of Digital Strategy and Innovation, a program that both outfits university classrooms and labs with hardware and software and educates the next generation of tech professionals.
In three to six months, a student with a Google IT certificate could have an entry-level tech job. For Dallas-area students, they could find a job right here in North Texas.
But students can do more than nab the IT support certificate. With the certificate, UNT students can turn right around and get to work on an IT concentration for a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences Degree with 12 college credits already in their back pocket.
It’s the kind of partnership a 21st-century student finds appealing. Spend a little now, and get a certificate that opens the door to a tech position in the Dallas area, which is one of the top five cities in the U.S. hiring workers with tech skills. Invest more, and climb higher on the corporate ladder and leading other tech workers.
Adam Fein, the vice president of the UNT digital strategy division, said the partnership gives students a spot to drop one foot into a tech career and another in a university classroom. As the tech sector booms, graduates stand a good chance of scoring a good job a short drive from the Denton campus.
“If you get the certificate alone, you can head out and get work doing Geek Squad-type stuff,” Fein said. “Those are awesome skills. But if you want to take that and then get the bachelor’s — with that bachelor’s degree, now I’m going to manage an IT division or project. With the bachelor’s degree, I’ve got that more well-rounded liberal arts education and the ability to jump onto the IT team.”
Sure, Google is a California-based juggernaut. But the company tried on Texas-style cowboy hat and boots for size a while ago.
“Google has called Texas home for over 10 years,” said Lisa Gevelber, founder of Grow With Google. “We have offices in Austin and Dallas, along with a data center in Midlothian. We’re proud to invest in the local community, and as we expand the reach of our Google Career Certificates in four-year schools, UNT was a natural place to go. It’s one of the largest providers of online credit courses among Texas public universities, it has strong connections across the entire workforce development ecosystem to help students succeed.”
Using UNT’s digital course framework, students can get the certificate from their kitchen table or their favorite coffee shop. Then students can get a job in IT support — no degree or experience needed.
Fein said cash-strapped North Texans could get the certificate, get a job and invest in the bachelor’s degree when the time is right. And the certificate isn’t something just for recent high school graduates, either. Fein said North Texans who’ve lost jobs during the pandemic are candidates, too.
“I can definitely see people using this to transition into new opportunities,” Fein said. “The bachelor’s completion program is great for that worker. We have a lot of job switchers in our program. We’ve got a woman who started at UNT 10 to 12 years ago. She was enamored with Broadway. She moved to New York and was about to be in her first Broadway show. But she promised herself she was going to finish her degree. She came back and she just finished her degree. Really, she enhanced her degree. This is the kind of program that lets you look at how you use what we call ‘stackable education.’”
Not surprisingly, Google has tracked the career growth of graduates of the IT certificate program, Gevelber said.
“For instance, we know that over 40% of our IT support certificate graduates in the U.S. have a college degree and have completed the certificate to switch careers, upskill or set themselves apart as a stronger candidate for great jobs,” she said.
Gevelber confirmed Fein’s assertions that a certificate can “stack” onto a four-year degree and give grads more jobs to choose from, and with higher pay than they might make with the certificate alone.
“Burning Glass data shows that students from many majors can benefit from adding a high-quality certificate to their degree,” she said. “For example, a psychology major who acquires data analysis skills can unlock more than 100,000 additional entry-level jobs paying on average $60,000, versus $39,000 for psychology majors overall.”
Tech companies need skilled workers, Gevelber said, and they’re willing to pay a good price for them.
“The Google career certificates prepare graduates for an in-demand well-paying job in the high-growth fields of data analytics, IT support, project management and user experience design,” she said.
The market is looking for tech workers who can solve computer problems, as well as workers who can make sense of the booming data American consumers create with each swipe of their credit card and click of the mouse. Companies also need workers who can build websites that are easy to read and easier to use.
“There are over 1 million open jobs across the U.S. in these career fields, with an average entry-level salary of $69,000,” Gevelber said.
For students coming out of college with debt, that’s not a bad paycheck. Gevelber said the future is bright for these workers.
“They are a great investment, as all the certificate fields are projected to also grow in demand over the next decade,” she said.
The partnership is a marker for Fein’s rapid reorganization of the division. When Fein began his tenure at UNT in 2018, the division was the university’s teaching and learning center and had about 30 employees. Today, the division still does tech support, outfitting UNT classrooms, labs and meeting spaces with hardware and software. But the division also develops online courses and brings students to the university who live out of town and out of state, while doing research on new education methods as college gets more digital.
“We’re connecting our students with what’s really happening in the marketplace,” Fein said. “We’re working with companies that are looking for these skills. We have partnerships with a lot of large-scale companies seeking high-quality — Cinemark, JPMorgan Chase, Liberty Mutual, the Dallas Cowboys and Toyota. We’re providing education to their employees, and sending students for internships and jobs. This is a growing field and we are meeting the demand.”