Murchison Performing Arts Center

The Murchison Performing Arts Center at the University of North Texas will host UNT's production of the opera A Streetcar Named Desire.

 Courtesy photo/ UNT

The University of North Texas Opera will open the spring season of the 2022-23 school year with Andre Previn's adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire in March.

Performances will open at 7:30 p.m. March 2-4 and 3 p.m. March 5 in the Lyric Theatre inside the Murchison Performing Arts Center, 2100 South Interstate 35. Tickets cost $15 to $35. For reservations, call 940-369-7802 or visit the online box office.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

