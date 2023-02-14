The University of North Texas Opera will open the spring season of the 2022-23 school year with Andre Previn's adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire in March.
Performances will open at 7:30 p.m. March 2-4 and 3 p.m. March 5 in the Lyric Theatre inside the Murchison Performing Arts Center, 2100 South Interstate 35. Tickets cost $15 to $35. For reservations, call 940-369-7802 or visit the online box office.
The opera is based on the famous drama by Tennessee Williams, which centers on an aging Southern widow, Blanche duBois, as she loses her grip on her family's crumbling plantation, Belle Reve, and her sanity. She arrives in a rough New Orleans apartment to seek refuge with her younger sister, Stella. But Stella's chauvinistic, violent husband, Stanley, isn't interested in Blanche's fantasies or lies. He's interested in getting the piece of Belle Reve his wife should inherit. If there's anything left to inherit at all.
The opera will be directed by Taylor Rachel Carnes and conducted by Stephanie Rhodes Russel.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.