The University of North Texas announced the new dean for the College of Visual Arts and Design on Tuesday.
Karen Hutzel, an associate professor and chair of the Department of Arts Administration at Ohio State University, will assume the dean’s office at UNT on July 1. She will succeed Greg Watts, who has served as dean since 2015.
At Ohio State, Hutzel earned a Fulbright Specialist award to expand an existing partnership with the Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts in Jamaica. The award allowed her to design online courses and programs for the school and develop a new study abroad program for Ohio State students in Jamaica. She has worked closely with art educators throughout the globe in her role as North American World Councilor for the International Society for Education through Art, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization partner.
As the founder and former president of the National Art Education Association’s Community Arts Caucus, Hutzel has a commitment to community-engaged education and research.
“I believe public higher education institutions have a responsibility to contribute to society by educating citizens to live and participate fully in a democracy, to produce scholarship that advances our collective knowledge to improve our lives and challenge our assumptions, and to model responsible, equitable and inclusive practices in all that we do as an institution,” Hutzel said in a statement.
Hutzel has published numerous articles and book chapters as well as co-edited a book about the transformative power of art education in K-12 urban schools.
She first studied visual communication design for her bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton. She earned a master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati and a doctorate from Florida State University — both in art education.
UNT’s College of Visual Arts and Design graduates more artists and designers than any other Texas institution, according to the university, and is one of the largest producers of university-certified art educators in the state. In her new role, Hutzel is looking forward to building upon the college’s strengths and joining a community filled with creative ambition and expertise.
“My experiences in leadership both inside and outside of academia have culminated in a way that has prepared me well to move into a new role leading a top-ranked arts college at an incredible university,” Hutzel said. “UNT shares many of my values for public higher education: a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and a focus on innovation and community. With a high percentage of first-generation college students, UNT is appealing to me as a first-generation college graduate myself.”