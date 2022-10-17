University of North Texas professor Andrew Torget talks in front of a class in 2018, several hours into his attempt to set a world record for longest history lecture. Torget has earned a Fulbright Scholar Award.
University of North Texas faculty members and students earned Fulbright Program awards for the 2022-23 cycle.
A single UNT faculty member won a Fulbright Scholar Award for this academic year. Andrew Torget, an associate professor of history in the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, will travel to Germany next spring, where he'll teach at the University of Bremen and further his research on German migration to Texas using the German Emigration Archives.
Additionally, 10 UNT students earned Fulbright Student U.S. Awards:
Zoe Czarnecki, Conner Essex, Samuel Hallerman and Lezli McDaniel, all of whom are English teaching assistants, earned an award to travel to Germany.
Alexa DeCarlo, an English teaching assistant, earned an award to Romania.
Samuel Gaskin earned a study/research award to France.
Megan Kelly earned a study/research award to Chile.
Alexa Skillicorn earned a study/research award to Poland.
Sarah Moore, an assistant professor of social work, and Cindy Watson, a senior lecturer for Teach North Texas, were both selected to participate in the Department of Education's Fulbright-Hays Seminars Abroad to Norway the last summer.
Faculty members Rose Baker, who teaches in learning technologies; Dorothy Bland, a journalism professor; Sian Brannon, associate dean for collection management; and Dipakkumar Pravin, who teaches information technology and decision sciences, were all selected for the 2022 Fulbright Specialist Roster. All of the faculty are now eligible to be considered for a Fulbright Specialist Award.
Right now, there are more than 15 people from 12 countries participating in the Fulbright Visiting Scholars Program and Foreign Student Program at UNT, making the university a leading institution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for visiting Fulbright scholars.
The Fulbright Program was established in 1946 by Sen. J. William Fulbright to foster understanding and cultural exchange between U.S. citizens and people from other countries. Since 1960, more than 80 UNT faculty have been named as Fulbright Scholars and specialists.