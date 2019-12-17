Pamela Padilla, associate vice president for research and innovation and the association dean of research and graduate studies, will be the next president of the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science.
Padilla will be the president-elect starting in 2020, and will be president of the nation's largest multicultural and multidisciplinary STEM diversity organization. She will be the fifth female president in the organization's history.
She was named the interim vice president for research and innovation in September 2018 and hired for the role full-time in October. She's been with UNT since 2002.